Saturday has been declared a “day of prayer” locally by Greeneville and Greene County officials.
A proclamation recently signed by Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison designates July 18 as a local day of prayer.
A prayer gathering is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in front of the Greene County Courthouse. People are asked to come together to pray, following Biblical scripture to pray for forgiveness and for God’s healing of the land.
The proclamation will also be read during the gathering. “We urge Greene Countians of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers of love, mercy, healing, repentance and understanding for all our people, our community and the country we cherish during these perilous times, knowing and believing James 5:16 that an effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much,” the officials state in the proclamation. “May God continue to bless Greene County now and forever.”
In the proclamation, people are urged to thank God for blessings, but in this challenging time, prayers should especially be offered “for love, protection, wisdom, comfort, strength and solace from all the plagues of our day, having unshakeable confidence in Psalm 91: ‘He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.’”
The prayer gathering is the second such gathering to be held at the courthouse. A prayer gathering on June 20 brought out about 150 people.
With the coronavirus pandemic, those attending the gathering will be asked to practice social distancing.