A Newport Highway woman told sheriff’s deputies Monday that she was the victim of a scam that cost her $50,000.
The victim told deputies that on Sept. 3, 2021, she received a letter informing her she had won a sweepstakes contest, and called a phone number in the letter to claim her prize.
“She stated after that they kept calling her, saying they would need so much money to get the car she had won to her location. She stated that she was told by them that the car and money she won would have to go through several states and she would have to pay them so much money to get the vehicle from state to state,” Deputy Ricky May said in a report.
The victim told the caller she would send them money so she could receive her prize.
“She stated that this has been going on ever since. She stated that the man that was bringing her car to her called and needed money for food. She then sent him multiple money cards to help him get here,” the report said. “She stated after a few days had passed, the man called her and stated he was back in New York and had been in jail in the Johnson City jail, for trying to get her car and money to her.”
Deputies advised the victim that “that she didn’t need to send anyone else any money.”
“She stated that when she started with this she had $50,000 in the bank and was down to zero now,” the report said.
Sheriff’s department detectives were notified.