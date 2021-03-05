A massive fundraising operation that collected more than $110 million through deceptive robocalls has been shut down following multi-agency legal action.
Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office, the Federal Trade Commission and multiple state agencies all participated in legal action naming Associated Community Services and a number of related defendants that agreed to settle charges by the FTC and state agencies, a news release from Soatery’s office said.
The complaint names ACS and sister companies Central Processing Services and Community Services Appeal; their owners, Dick Cole, Bill Burland, Barbara Cole, and Amy Burland; and ACS senior managers Nikole Gilstorf, Tony Lia, John Lucidi, and Scot Stepek. In addition, the complaint names two fundraising companies allegedly operated by Gilstorf and Lia as spin-offs of ACS, Directele, and The Dale Corp.
According to the complaint, the defendants knew that the organizations for which they were fundraising spent little or no money on the charitable causes they claimed to support — in some cases as little as one-tenth of one percent.
“The defendants used illegal robocalls to take advantage of the generosity of Tennesseans. We appreciate the opportunity to work together with our Secretary of State, multiple other state agencies and the FTC to put a stop to it,” Slatery said in the news release.
The defendants kept as much 90 cents of every dollar they solicited on behalf of the charities.
The complaint alleges that the defendants made their deceptive pitches since at least 2008 on behalf of numerous organizations that claimed to support homeless veterans, victims of house fires, breast cancer patients, children with autism, and other causes. ACS was also the major fundraiser for four sham Center Fund charities that were shut down in 2015 by the FTC.
"This type of fraud will not be tolerated in our state or anywhere else. This settlement is about protecting Tennesseans from people or organizations determined to scam them out of their hard-earned dollars intended to help others in need,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in the release.
The complaint alleges that in many instances, ACS and later Directele knowingly violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule by using soundboard technology. With that technology, an operator plays pre-recorded messages to consumers. Using pre-recorded messages in calls to first time donors violates the TSR.
The complaint also charges ACS with making harassing calls, noting that ACS called more than 1.3 million phone numbers more than 10 times in a single week and 7.8 million numbers more than twice in an hour. More than 500 phone numbers were called 5,000 times or more.