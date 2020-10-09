Entries for Main Street Greeneville’s 11th annual “Scarecrows of Main” competition can be seen throughout the Main Street District as well as on Main Street from the 11E Bypass to Crescent School. Voting is open online through Oct. 25, and all 17 entries will be on display through Nov. 6. There are entries in eight categories, all of which can be voted in at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ScarecrowsBallot or at the Main Street office at 310 S. Main Street. Winning entries will be identified after voting closes, and an overall winner will be judged virtually by out-of-area judges. The contest this year is sponsored by Broyles General Store, 730 W. Main St.
