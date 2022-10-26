Main Street: Greeneville has announced the winners of the 13th Annual Scarecrows of Main decorating contest.
The contest, sponsored this year by Broyles General Store, 730 W. Main St., was open to all ages, individuals, families, groups, clubs and organizations. There were four categories: residential, group/organization, business and youth. The entries are displayed in the historic Main Street District and on Main Street from the 11E Bypass to Crescent School.
The public voted over the last couple weeks for their favorites in multiple categories. This year's contest saw a total of 7,928 votes cast throughout all categories.
Peoples’ Choice Winners and display locations are:
Business - Any Other - Southbound Real Estate, 218 N. Main St.
Business – Traditional - Ace Hardware - Crescent School, West Main Street
Group/Organization - Traditional - Greeneville Woman’s Club, 206 N. Main St.
Group/Organization - Any Other - WSCC Niswonger Campus Service Learners, North Main Street
Residential - Any Other - Darlene Clark, 301 N. Main St.
Residential - Traditional - Rich Boyd, 305 N. Main St.
Youth - Any Other - The Wilhoit Family, 701 N. Main St.
The winners were presented a certificate and a Broyles gift certificate along with display signage honoring their time and talent.
Honorable Mentions:
Business - Traditional - ALPS, 310 S. Main St.
Business – Traditional - Amedisys Home Health, 310 S. Main St.
Business - Traditional - Andrew Johnson National Historic Site - South Main Street
Business – Traditional - Caris Healthcare, 310 S. Main St.
Business – Traditional - Billy Endean Edward Jones Investments - 125 W. Summer St.
Business – Traditional - Community Insurance - 310 S. Main St.
Business - Traditional - The Hive AirBnB - Crescent School, West Main Street
Business - Traditional - Veritas Family Healthcare - 310 S. Main St.
Business – Any Other - A Ghoul’s Liar - 310 S. Main St.
Business – Any Other - C.L.A.S.S. - 310 S. Main St.
Business – Any Other - Capitol Theatre of Greeneville - 104 S. Main St.
Business – Any Other - Duckworth Animal Hospital - 701 N. Main St.
Group/Organization - Any Other - First Presbyterian Church - 110 N. Main St.
Group/Organization - Any Other - Isaiah 17 House - 409 W. Main St.
Group/Organization - Traditional - Asbury United Methodist Church - 201 S. Main St.
Group/Organization - Traditional - GCSchool Education Foundation - 310 S. Main St.
Residential - Traditional - Angie Maupin - 510 W. Main St.
Residential - Traditional - Andy Daniels - 214 N. Main St.
BEST OVERALL
New to the contest in 2018 was the Best Overall entry. As in the past years, all entries were viewed and judged by independent judges from out of the area with no regard to category or votes received. They were judged on creativity, theme and overall display presentation. All entries were eligible. The entry judged Best Overall for 2022 is from Darlene Clark, located at 301 N. Main St. for her “Jolene” entry. This makes back-to-back wins for her in this category. She received a Broyles General Store gift card, certificate and "Best Overall" signage.
The addition of the Best Overall award allows all entries to be judged equally and to be determined regardless of category or votes received. The popular vote is a way for the public to continue to be involved in this community activity.
Jann Mirkov, executive director of Main Street: Greeneville said, “Congratulations to this year’s winners. The entries were true works of art. The number of total votes cast was by far the largest number in the contest history. We hope the community continues to enjoy them over the next few days. Thank you to this year’s participants and all who cast a vote.”
Main Street: Greeneville encouraged everyone to begin thinking about next year's submission. "It's the hard work, ingenuity and creativity that made 2022 Scarecrows of Main such a success and will no doubt carry over to the 2023 contest," the agency's news release stated.
Scarecrows will remain on display until Nov. 6.