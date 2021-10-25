Main Street: Greeneville announced the winners of its 12th Annual Scarecrows of Main decorating contest on Monday.
This year’s contest was sponsored by Broyles General Store, 730 W. Main St. The contest was open to all ages, individuals, families, groups, clubs and organizations. There were four categories: residential, group/organization, business and youth. The entries are displayed in the historic Main Street District and on Main Street from the 11E Bypass to Crescent School.
The public voted over the last couple weeks for their favorites in multiple categories. A total of 2,383 votes were cast this year, which was an increase of 1,048 votes over 2020, according to a news release.
PEOPLE’S CHOICE
Peoples’ Choice winners and display locations are:
- Business — Traditional – Andrew Johnson National Historic Site – AJ Homestead, South Main Street
- Business – Any Other – Andrew Johnson Bank – 124 N, Main St.
- Group/Organization – Traditional – Asbury United Methodist Church – 201 S. Main St.
- Group/Organization – Any Other – WSCC Niswonger Campus Service Learners — North Main Street
- Residential – Any Other – Angie Maupin and Darrell Dietz – 510 W. Main St.
- Residential – Traditional – Judy Forshay – 307 N. Main St.
- Youth – Any Other – The Horn Family – 216 N. Main St.
The winners were presented a certificate and a Broyles gift certificate along with display signage honoring their time and talent.
Honorable Mentions were:
- Business – Traditional – Amedisys Home Health – 310 S. Main St.
- Business – Traditional – Caris Healthcare – 310 S. Main St.
- Business – Traditional – Billy Endean Edward Jones Investments – 125 W. Summer St.
- Business – Traditional – Greene County Partnership – 115 Academy St.
- Business – Any Other – A Ghoul’s Liar – 310 S. Main St.
- Business – Any Other – Apex Bank – 310 S. Main St.
- Business – Any Other – Cave Law Firm – 104 N. College St.
- Business – Any Other – Greeneville Federal Bank – 101 W. Summer St.
- Business – Any Other – Southbound Real Estate – 218 N. Main St.
- Group/Organization – Any Other – Greeneville Theatre Guild – 248-250 W. Depot St.
- Group/Organization – Traditional – GC School Education Foundation – 310 S. Main St.
- Group/Organization – Traditional – Greeneville Woman’s Club – 255 W. Summer St.
- Residential – Any Other – Carl Iaguessa – 607 W. Main St.
- Residential – Any Other – Heather Donaldson – 310 S. Main St.
- Residential – Traditional – Andy Daniels – 214 N. Main St.
BEST OVERALL
New to the contest in 2018 was the Best Overall entry. As in the past years, all entries were viewed and judged by independent judges from out of the area with no regard to category or votes received. They were judged on creativity, theme and overall display presentation. All entries were eligible. The entry judged Best Overall for 2021 is from Darlene Clark, located at 301 N. Main St. for her “Grateful” first responders entry.
It is her first win in this category. She received a Broyles General Store gift card, certificate and Best Overall signage.
The addition of the Best Overall award allows all entries to be judged equally and to be determined regardless of category or votes received. The popular vote is a way for the public to continue to be involved in this wonderful community activity.
“Congratulations to this year’s winners. We had a huge voter turnout this year, which is a testament to the creativity and fun of this year’s scarecrows,” said Michael Reneau, event chairman. “We hope the community continues to enjoy them over the next few days. Thank you to this year’s participants and all who cast a vote.”
Scarecrows will remain on display until Nov. 7.