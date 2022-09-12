The Greene County Board of Education got a sneak peek of the new $5.5 million addition to Chuckey-Doak Middle School during their retreat Thursday night.
Architect Dave Wright showed plans for the classroom addition totaling 16,050 square feet of instructional space.
The one-level addition includes six traditional classrooms to house sixth grade, two comprehensive development classrooms (CDC) with adjacent restrooms, and two special education classrooms.
The addition at the school’s existing front entrance also includes a handicap accessible covered porch, reception area, principal's office, and secure lobby.
“Of course, we’re very, very concerned about security,” Wright said.
The board gave positive feedback on the exterior design of the addition, which features gray and dark gray brick.
A courtyard will be located between the addition and the existing middle school building, a code requirement, Wright said.
Funding for the addition will come from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds allocated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The addition will eliminate the need for two mobile units currently being used as classroom space behind the middle school.
It also will bring several classes from downstairs, including one special education class being held in a very small space.
Board member Larry Bible asked if music, art and band could also be moved inside the building from separate units, but Wright said the budget would not allow for enough space to house those programs.
They might be allowed to occupy the downstairs space that will be freed up in the existing building, it was noted.
Director of Schools David McLain said people might ask why the school system is building a new addition to a 1960 building. He said recent improvements have been made to the gymnasium and HVAC unit, plus the addition will be located in an area where it can be added to in the future.
Wright said the plans can be submitted to the state immediately, then considered by the school board in September, and excavation work could be bid and started as soon as possible.
He noted that supply chain issues are still a problem in the construction industry but estimated that the project could be completed within a year, depending on the contractor’s schedule.
The board briefly discussed Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and preliminary plans to add CTE space at the individual high schools.
Because of the larger scope of the CTE additions, the work will be bid out to a project manager, McLain said.
The board also reviewed enrollment numbers for the past 10 years.
Total enrollment has steadily decreased over the years, from 6,967 in 2012-13 to 5,859 this year, according to numbers presented by McLain.
This year’s total enrollment is up slightly from last year’s, which was 5,791.
None of the school system’s 15 schools are at or exceeding capacity.
Enrollment is up at all elementary schools, except Chuckey, which saw a slight decrease from 320 to 315 students.
Baileyton is up from 379 to 401. Camp Creek is up from 254 to 281. Doak is up from 433 to 462.
McDonald is up from 220 to 239. Mosheim is up from 592 to 609. Nolachuckey is up from 292 to 314.
Enrollment is down at all but one middle school – West Greene Middle School, which increased from 351 to 359. Chuckey-Doak Middle School is down from 422 to 382. North Greene Middle School is down from 212 to 205. South Greene Middle School is down from 342 to 322.
Enrollment is up at two of the high schools and down at the other two. Chuckey-Doak High School is up from 541 to 588. South Greene High School is up slightly from 517 to 520. North Greene High School is down from 328 to 316, and West Greene is down from 521 to 508.