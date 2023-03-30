A total of 81 local students are attending Greeneville's new online school, according to a presentation Tuesday night to the Greeneville Board of Education.
Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS) at Greeneville, in partnership with Bristol Tennessee City Schools, has a total enrollment of 104, including 23 from Bristol, according to the presentation by TOPS Principal Richard Tipton.
TOPS at Greeneville started in 2021-22 and is a fully online school conducted via Zoom video conferencing for students in grades K-12.
All of Bristol's students are in grades K-5. Greeneville has 57 in grades K-5, eight in middle school grades and 16 in high school grades.
The grade with the highest local enrollment is fifth, with 13 students. Seventh grade has one student, and grades six, nine, and 10 each have two students, according to Tipton's report.
Of Greeneville's 81 students, 51 are tuition paying, meaning they live outside the city limits.
Tipton said TOPS' enrollment goal for 2023-24 is 120 students.
He stressed that TOPS classes have the high rigor of the "Greene Devil standard" as he showed videos of some of the classwork.
The mission of TOPS is "to provide a flexible and rigorous online learning environment where students feel safe and are free to pursue their passions."
According to the 2022 Annual Report for Greeneville City Schools, "TOPS@Greeneville offers greater flexibility and more student voice and choice than traditional learning experiences. Furthermore, students attending TOPS have the opportunity to cultivate relationships with certified and highly qualified teachers, unlike the impersonal, online learning programs that have appeared across the country since the pandemic. TOPS quality instruction is designed to prepare students for life by providing the best environment for both teacher-led and self-paced work. TOPS provides a flexible schedule for students who may wish to pursue athletics, extracurricular, or career work while maintaining academic interests and successes."
Tipton showed a map of counties in Tennessee that have online schools. Less than half, 41 of 95 counties, have online schools, according to the map. Only five in Northeast Tennessee have online schools: Greene, Hawkins, Washington, Sullivan, and Carter.
For more information on TOPS at Greeneville, visit https://tops.education/criteria-for-acceptance.
The school board also heard reports from Greeneville High School and from a committee tasked with determining if a credit-bearing world language course was needed at Greeneville Middle School.
The committee included Greeneville High School world language teachers Rachel Acuff (Spanish), Susan Hankins (Latin), and Holly Ward (French).
They considered such factors as student schedule and course load and the two-year gap between middle school and level 2 world language at GHS.
The committee recommended not adding a world language course at GMS, instead restoring a second Spanish teacher at GHS.
The GHS report was given by Student Council members who spoke about leadership opportunities, a family like atmosphere, and a sense of togetherness.
They also highlighted GHS's offerings in technology, Advanced Placement and college dual-enrollment courses, and strategies used to communicate with families and the community.
The report also highlighted the characteristics in the portrait of a graduate: innovator, effective communicator, critical thinker, empathetic, resilient, and personally responsible citizen.
Special recognition was given to the GCS teachers and principal of the year and to the recent winning LEGO Robotics teams.
An article and photos of the robotics teams appeared in the March 14 edition of The Sun.
An article and photos of the teachers and principal of the year appeared in the Jan. 19 edition of The Sun.
Principal of the Year is Janet Ricker of Hal Henard Elementary School.
District-Level teachers of the year are Amy Hoese, grades pre-K-4; Sarah Chapman, grades 5-8; and Kimber McIntyre, grades 9-12.
Hoese teaches first grade at Tusculum View Elementary School.
Chapman is a special education teacher at Greeneville Middle School.
McIntyre teaches science at Greeneville High School.
Hoese, Chapman, and McIntyre were chosen from among the eight school-level winners of Teacher of the Year.
In addition to Tusculum View, GMS, and GHS, school level winners are: EastView Elementary, Darci Dolen; Hal Henard, Melvina Miller; Highland, Ashley Long; Tennessee Online Public Schools (TOPS), Jana Wills; and Greene Technology Center, Elliott GeFellers.