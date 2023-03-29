Greeneville High School’s 2023 graduation ceremony has been rescheduled after the Board of Education voted Tuesday night on what has become an extremely contentious issue among senior class parents.
The board voted 3-2 to approve a request to move graduation for the estimated 250 seniors from 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, due to a concern about a conflict between the Friday night graduation and the state championships for spring sports in Murfreesboro.
Many parents of non-athletes have expressed concerns about rescheduling graduation just two months in advance for two main reasons: pre-ordered formal invitations will have the wrong date, and vacation plans will have to be rescheduled, which could cost extra.
A larger-than-normal crowd attended the two-hour meeting to await the vote, which was the last action item on the agenda.
No one was on the agenda to speak for or against the vote, but parent Ray Whaley stood up in the audience after the vote and briefly expressed concern about board member Josh Quillen’s vote being a conflict of interest.
Before the vote, Quillen noted that he has two sons who play spring sports, but said he planned to cast his vote based on what is best for all students, not just his family.
Quillen said he had reviewed board policy related to conflicts of interest, and it relates to financial interests, which he said does not apply to this case.
Board member Crystal Hirschy made the motion to change the graduation date after she said the spring athletes “deserve to be recognized with the rest of their class.”
She said she had received lots of emails both for and against the change, and she understands concerns related to printed invitations and travel plans, but “I hope that every graduate gets to wear their cap and gown and celebrate with the rest of their classmates.”
The board’s student representative, Asher Rogers, said he heard from students, both for and against. While he understands the reasons against rescheduling, he also understands the concern from spring student athletes, because there are so many of them who could miss the ceremony on Friday night.
“As a senior myself, I would hate to miss my graduation,” Rogers said.
The spring sports that could be affected include baseball, soccer, softball, tennis, and track and field. Their state championship tournaments are part of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling held May 23-26 in Murfreesboro, a four-hour drive from Greeneville.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes’ recommendation was to vote against changing the date, noting that the state championships have occurred on the fourth Friday in May dating back to at least 2015, and previous GHS teams have not been able to participate in graduation.
He recalled two instances in which a special ceremony was held for students who missed the regularly schedule graduation ceremonies.
Starnes also recalled when the GHS soccer team won the state championship and came late to participate in the regularly scheduled graduation ceremony, still wearing their uniforms and carrying their trophy fresh from winning earlier that day.
Hirschy, Quillen, and Craig Shepherd voted for the change, while Chairman Cindy Luttrell and Pam Botta voted against it.
Shepherd said he regrets the issue has not been addressed for seven years. “I think it’s time we do something about it,” he said.
He added that students should not be denied the chance to walk across the stage for their graduation.
Botta called the issue a “no-win situation” and agreed that it should have been addressed way before now.
“It’s a shame we have groups pitted against each other when we’re all here for the good of our students,” Botta said.
Luttrell thanked everyone for the emails, calls, texts, and in person conversations the board received on the issue, noting that the board’s action will not make everyone happy.
She expressed a need for the board to commit to addressing future graduation dates as soon as possible.
Hirschy’s motion was seconded by Quillen, and a roll-call vote was taken at the request of Luttrell.
After the vote, Whaley and several other audience members expressed confusion about the outcome, with some thinking Starnes’ recommendation counted as a vote.
When Whaley stood up to speak, the board said he was not on the agenda, so no one responded to his concerns. Following adjournment, he shared his concerns with Starnes, the main one being related to planned family vacation. Whaley said his daughter is not planning to attend graduation on the new date.
Also following adjournment, several members of the GHS boys soccer team approached Hirschy and Quillen and thanked them for their votes.
On Wednesday morning, two mothers and one spring student athlete emailed The Sun to express their opinions.
Cohen Creech, a senior soccer player, said “The graduation date change leaves our community outraged. Would we be as angry if it were to have been changed due to weather instead of sports? Let's not forget to focus on the positive impact these high school athletes bring to our community, and not direct hate towards them. The students on the sporting teams have all put in a ton effort over these last four years of our school experience and deserve the same graduation everyone else gets.”
His mother, Becky Creech, said “As the parent of a few spring athletes, I’m thrilled with the change. For so long, we have had it in our heads that it’s either the championship or graduation. We can’t do both. We can’t invite any family from out of town to graduation, because we don’t even know if we will be going to the ceremony. The kids in spring sports miss a lot things, senior banquet, senior awards, friends coming to support their playoff games because they have other graduation events happening and can’t make it, so to feel like the school board actually cares about these athletes that put in so much time, effort, blood, sweat, and hard work, representing Greeneville High, is a really nice feeling.”
Danielle Darnell, mother of a senior soccer player, said, “Changing the graduation date from May 26 at 7 p.m. to May 27 at 10 a.m. to accommodate multiple families in the event there is a conflict due to a school function is greatly appreciated. No student should be challenged with choosing to participate in their graduation ceremony and another school function. Our school board members are tasked with trying to alleviate these challenges, and changing this date does that for the student body as a whole. Despite the past several years of conflict along with concerns being voiced during the calendar committee meetings no change has been made. I am truly grateful we have a school board committee that shows the boldness it takes to stand up for our student athletes of today and tomorrow.”
Numerous parents have expressed their concerns on social media with a few Facebook users taking a different approach.
In the wake of the deadly shooting Monday at Covenant School in Nashville, some have commented that parents should be thankful their kids are safe to have graduation this year.
On a related note, Starnes thanked Greeneville’s School Resource Officers for keeping local schools safe.
Luttrell began the meeting with a moment of silence for the families affected by the school shooting in which three 9-year-old students and three staff members were killed.
In other business, the board approved minor revisions to board policies on first reading.
A full list of the board’s policies can be found online at https://tsba.net/greeneville-city-board-of-education-policy-manual/#board-operations .
