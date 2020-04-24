The Greene County and Greeneville City school boards both made formal policy changes as well as progress on ongoing projects during virtual meetings Thursday evening.
The policy changes were made in order to align local policies with the Tennessee Board of Education’s policies and regulations passed earlier this month in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Passed in the Greeneville City Schools’ consent agenda was approval of a Kajeet student internet solution purchase, needed in conjunction with Verizon devices to provide safe and filtered internet access to approximately 75 students in the district who previously did not have internet access at home.
Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes announced in his report that all students in the city school system officially have internet connectivity.
The total cost for the Kajeet/Verizon solution, covering 21 months of service for 75 devices, is $23,577.75.
Starnes also announced that Greeneville High School’s graduation has been moved to Aug. 1 at 10 a.m., and alternate plans are being developed to go through with the ceremony on that date if social distancing recommendations are still in place.
Director of Greene County Schools David McLain said county high school principals will make announcements next week regarding plans for graduation at Greene County high schools.
“It may not be your normal graduation, but these are not normal circumstances,” McLain said.
The Greene County Board of Education passed budget resolutions to reflect COVID-19 related grants received by the school from Save the Children and 3M Industries totaling $6,000. The funds were allocated to align with pending COVID-19 expenditures.
Both directors of schools and members of both boards praised all involved with ongoing meal programs during the closure.
POLICIES ADDED, SUSPENDED
In response to changing state and national-level policies and regulations, both school boards added, updated and suspended policies to reflect and address the current situation.
Both boards approved policies not previously in place addressing telework during emergencies and Families First Coronavirus Response Act mandated leave for employees.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act leave policy, to be in effect retroactively from April 1 to Dec. 31, addresses employees’ entitlement to two weeks of paid sick leave if they are unable to work due to several specified COVID-19 related circumstances, such as having the disease or caring for someone who does.
Both boards also updated language in their policies allowing the director of schools to close schools in the event of public health emergencies.
Also approved by both school boards was a resolution to suspend policies relating to attendance reporting, grades, graduation requirements and testing for the remainder of the school year.
Per Tennessee State Board of Education rules updated April 1, only 20 credits will be required to graduate in the 2019-20 school year, and requirements for ACT or SAT testing, civics exams and end-of-course exams have been waived.
Starnes said that Greeneville High School students achieving the minimum 20 credits will be awarded a state diploma, but to receive a Greeneville High School diploma students must achieve 26 credits.
Students scheduled to receive an occupational diploma in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year will only be required to demonstrate one year of work experience.
Grading policy for both school systems for the school year now states that students will not receive a grade lower than they had on March 20, although they may improve their grades, and students taking post-secondary courses are not required to participate in the associated exam in order to receive GPA weighting this year.
These policy changes and updates were recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association in response to federal law changes.
OTHER PROGRESS MADE
Both local school systems have been in the process of selecting new English Language Arts textbook materials, and both school boards approved adoption of materials recommended by their textbook committees.
K-8 Curriculum Supervisor Dr. Kristi Wallin presented the Greene County Board of Education with the chosen resources for county elementary and middle schools but said that the committee would prefer to wait to review additional anticipated resources before making a decision for the high schools.
Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant presented the Greeneville City Board of Education with recommendations for all age groups.
Bryant also presented the textbook committee’s recommendation for the purchase of supplementary English Language Arts materials for all grade levels at East View, Hal Henard and Tusculum View elementary schools.
The materials were purchased through a grant received in spring 2019 for Highland Elementary School, and the school has seen positive results in district assessments, Bryant said.
The Joint Board of Education, consisting of members of both local school boards, also met via Zoom.
The Joint Board approved a roof replacement project for the custodian house on the jointly owned grounds, as Greene Technology Center Principal Randy Wells reported the 17-year-old roof has been damaged by weather and now has widespread deterioration.
Wells said he has received one bid for the roof replacement and will now seek others.
The Joint Board also approved the purchase of a new Vehicle Alignment System, necessary for students in the Automotive Repair program to reach standards and gain experience to graduate.
Wells said Kentucky-based Smith Garage Equipment submitted the only bid of $28,452.11.