The Greene County, Greeneville City and Joint school board meetings scheduled for Thursday at the Greene Technology Center have been postponed, the local school boards announced Monday.
The decision was made in response to the death Saturday of Greene County school board member Clark Justis.
“The Greeneville City School District including the Greeneville City Board of Education would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and professional colleagues of Mr. Clark Justis,” the announcement from Greeneville City Schools said.
The meetings will now take place on Oct. 29 at their originally scheduled times at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Rd.
The Greene County Board of Education is scheduled first at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Joint Board at 6 p.m. and then the Greeneville City Board at 7:15 p.m.