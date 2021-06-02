A Greene County Schools bus dropping students off about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Whispering Road snagged power lines coming from a house, yanking live wires over the bus and snapping off a utility pole.
The bus driver and a student on board were not injured. Greeneville Light & Power System employees arrived on the scene, turned off electricity and removed the wires without incident.
First responders also arrived quickly. The Greeneville Fire Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol were among agencies on the scene.
“I’m sorry. I’m so sorry,” the driver of bus 95 told the female student as they were escorted off the bus.
The THP conducted an investigation. The preliminary crash report was not immediately available Wednesday morning.
A caller to 911 Dispatch at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday said power lines were down on the full-size bus at 528 Whispering Road, with the driver and one student on board.
Whispering Road between Jones Bridge Road and East Fork Road was blocked while the scene was cleared.
A family member picked the student up from the scene.