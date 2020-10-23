The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation’s annual Turkey Trot 5K will take place this year, but with some adaptations for the coronavirus pandemic.
In its first five years, the 5K has taken place on Thanksgiving Day morning, but organizers have made some changes to allow participants to remain safe while still having fun for the holiday.
The Foundation’s 6th Annual Turkey Trot Virtual 5K will be during the month of November, according to a release from the nonprofit organization.
Individuals, families and groups are encouraged to participate. Participants registering before Nov. 14 will be guaranteed a race shirt, the release stated. All participants that upload their race completion times will be entered to win a variety of prizes.
The Greeneville City school with the highest percentage of participation will receive a cash prize. Last year, Eastview Elementary School won the school participation challenge and received $500 to benefit physical education programming.
This family friendly event supports education in Greeneville City Schools while encouraging health and wellness.
Funds raised through the Turkey Trot benefit the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation (GCSEF), a 501 © (3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for innovative projects in the school system that reach beyond the scope of the school system’s regular operating budget.
Online registration is available through https://www.gcseducationfoundation.net/ or https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Greeneville/GCSEducationFoundation5KTurkeyTrot.
For additional information about the Turkey Trot Virtual 5K, contact Amanda Waddell at 423-823-0001 or waddella@gcschools.net.