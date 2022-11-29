A Tennessee Department of Transportation traffic study on school zones in Tusculum reinforced a fact city officials already know: many drivers are speeding through the zones at peak times when children are being dropped off and picked up.
Police Chief Danny Greene presented the information Monday night to the Tuscullum Board of Mayor and Commissioners in advance of establishing a photo speed enforcement program on roads used to access Doak Elementary School on Sam Doak Drive, Chuckey-Doak Middle School on East Andrew Johnson Highway and Chuckey-Doak High School on Ripley Island Road.
A third-party provider will meet with commissioners in early 2023 to answer questions and provide additional information about the speed enforcement program, Greene said.
The board Monday night also elected its governing officers. Mike Burns, reelected in November to a four-year term as commissioner, was formally sworn in by city Recorder Randy Harley.
Alan Corley was elected to serve another term as mayor and Barbara Britton as vice-mayor, with Burns as the third Tusculum commissioner. Corley and Britton will serve two-year terms in the positions. Both are up for reelection in 2024.
“Thank you. I appreciate the confidence and support,” Corley said.
Corley reappointed three Tusculum Planning Commission members to three-year terms: Dale Landers, chairman; Teresa McCrary, secretary; and Eric Price.
“I appreciate their service,” Corley said.
Corley and Burns, who serves as planning commission vice-chairman, are the other two members of the five-member commission. Members of the planning commission serve on a voluntary basis. Tusculum commissioners receive $1 a month for their service. Each commissioner donates the money to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
In other action Monday night, commissioners approved on first reading an amendment to the city’s municipal zoning ordinance to include an R1-A zoning district and an R2-A zoning district.
SCHOOL SPEED ZONES
Greene presented the results of traffic study conducted by TDOT as a required component of a plan to install cameras in areas surrounding the three public schools in Tusculum.
Speeding remains an ongoing issue on Tusculum roads. Police issued 65 speeding citations in October, 64 citations in September and 63 citations in August, Greene told commissioners.
Commissioners in July approved authorizing the police department to engage Blue Line Solutions to conduct a traffic study. A subsequent traffic count by TDOT was conducted between Sept. 29 and 30.
Figures from the study illustrated issues with speeding in school zones around peak times for student pick-up and drop-off at the schools.
Greene cited examples. One showed that 265 drivers were going between 35 and 40 mph over the posted school zone speed limit of 35 mph on East Andrew Johnson Highway in the area of Chuckey-Doak Middle School during the 3 p.m. hour.
On Sam Doak Drive in the school zone area near Doak Elementary School, 21 drivers were going between 20 and 25 mph over the 25 mph speed limit in the 2 p.m. hour, and 21 were doing so during the 3 p.m. hour.
On Ripley Island Road in the Chuckey-Doak High School zone, with a posted speed limit of 25 mph, 26 and 13 drivers were going between 20 and 25 mph over the speed limit during those respective time frames.
“Even in a school zone they are speeding,” Shelton said.
The TDOT traffic study has an engineering component that is required to hire a third-party provider to operate the cameras, Greene said. Blue Line Solutions conducted the earlier traffic study in the school speed zones that confirmed speeding is common.
Representatives of Chattanooga-based Blue Line Solutions will have a work session with commissioners in early 2023 to provide information about the program.
A state law prohibits the use of unmanned traffic enforcement cameras used to monitor speed to issue speeding citations, with the exception of marked school zones. A third-party provider must be included.
The cameras used for the photo speed enforcement program would be mounted by the company in “a discreet box” in school speed zone areas, Greene recently said.
Civil citations issued to speeders will be reviewed by police before being sent to offenders. Revenue from fines would be split 50-50 between the city and Blue Line Solutions.
“We’re trying to make sure we do this correctly, legally and lawfully,” Greene said.
ORDINANCE FIRST READING
The board of mayor and commissioners Monday night approved on first reading amending the city’s municipal zoning ordinance to include an R1-A zoning district and an R2-A zoning district.
A public hearing and second reading of the proposed amendment will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the next meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners. A second reading of the amendment will then be held.
The Tusculum Planning Commission recently recommended amending the zoning ordinance.
Amendments include subsections that would would cover specifications for R-1 (low density residential) and R-2 (high density residential) districts.
R1-A has the “same and standards for the R-1 district except that smaller lot sizes are allowed for single-family residences on sanitary sewer and the side yard is reduced,” according to information provided to commissioners.
R1-A incorporates the “same land uses, standards and setbacks as the R-1 District, except that single-family residences have a minimum lot size of 12,000 square feet and the minimum side yard is 10 feet.”
The minimum lot specified in existing R-1 zoning is 15,000 square feet with sanitary sewer systems and 20,000 square feet without sanitary sewer systems, with a minimum side yard requirement of 15 feet.
R2-A has the “same intent and standards” as the R-2 District “except that smaller lot sizes are allowed for single-family residences on sanitary sewer,” information provided to the planning commission states.
R2-A includes the “same land uses, standards and setbacks as the R-2 District, except that single-family residences have a minimum lot size of 6,500 square feet.
The minimum lot size in existing R-2 zoning is 7,500 square feet for a family up to four members, with 2,500 square feet for each additional family member.
The rising cost of building homes prompted the proposed amendments to the ordinance.
“Times have changed. Folks are wanting smaller lots,” Corley said.
Smaller lot sizes are becoming more common in recent years, city Planner Asher Cain told planning commission members earlier this month.
Subsections allowing the amendments may be “a little easier to work with” for some home builders, Cain said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action:
- Greene said the Tusculum Police Department will host a “Coffee With A Cop” event for the public between 8 and 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Creamy Cup coffee shop, 885 Erwin Highway. “We will meet with the community and find out what their concerns are,” Greene said.
- Fire Department Chief Marty Shelton told commissioners he is now an instructor at the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy in Bell Buckle. “This will bring more recognition for the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department as well as stepping the training up to the next level for the department,” said Shelton, who is also a full-time Greeneville firefighter.