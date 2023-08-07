camp creek school

Camp Creek Elementary School's new principal, Travis Murvin, greets students who arrive on the first bus Monday morning, the first full day of school. Holding the door for students is third-grade math teacher Robin Morelock. Students, parents and teachers already have dealt with several school scheduling changes due to severe weather. The first full day of school was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4, but was delayed until Monday because of flooding caused by torrential rains. Then on Monday, the threat of severe thunderstorms and tornados caused both Greeneville and Greene County Schools to close at 1 p.m.

 Sun Photo By Amy Rose
  

