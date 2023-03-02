Police can’t always be present to enforce speed limits in designated areas around public schools in the City of Tusculum.
The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners addressed the issue Monday night by approving an agreement with a third-party provider to implement a photo school speed zone enforcement program.
The company that will partner with the city is Chattanooga-based Blue Line Solutions. One minor correction in a contract with Blue Line Solutions specifying Tusculum as the program location was to be made this week. City officials will then sign a formal contract, clearing the way for the installation of equipment.
It could take eight to 12 months before the speed enforcement program is operational based on other obligations the company has, Mayor Alan Corley said.
Cameras will be activated on roads used to access Doak Elementary School on Sam Doak Drive, Chuckey-Doak Middle School on East Andrew Johnson Highway and Chuckey-Doak High School on Ripley Island Road.
“Speeding is our number one violation,” Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene told commissioners.
The city’s police department can’t enforce speed limits in all school speed zones at the same time.
“We’ve got three school zones and we’ve got two full-time officers,” Corley said.
Having a posted photo speed zone program around schools has proven to be an effective deterrent. Greene said one study in Georgia showed speeding in school zones dropped by 90% after cameras were installed.
Cameras used for a photo speed enforcement program would be mounted by Blue Line Solutions in a “discreet box” in school speed zone areas, Greene recently said.
Civil citations issued to speeders will be reviewed by police before being sent to offenders. Revenue from $50 speeding fines would be split 50-50 between the city and Blue Line Solutions.
After the program is introduced, drivers will be given a grace period to adjust.
“People will get a warning ticket for one month until they adjust to it,” Greene said.
Revenue for the city is not the intent of the enforcement program, he emphasized.
“We’re going to put the cameras in to slow traffic. The last thing we want is a child fatality. It’s more about correcting driver behavior,” Greene said after the meeting.
Some drivers exceed speed limits in school zones by a considerable margin. Greene recently presented the results of a Tennessee Department of Transportation traffic study to commissioners.
The study was conducted by TDOT on Sept. 29 and 30, 2022. He cited examples of drivers speeding in school zones.
One showed that 265 drivers were going between 35 and 40 mph over the posted school zone speed limit of 35 mph on East Andrew Johnson Highway in the area of Chuckey-Doak Middle School during the 3 p.m. hour.
In the Sam Doak Drive school zone area near Doak Elementary School, 21 drivers were going between 20 and 25 mph over the 25 mph speed limit in the 2 p.m. hour, and 21 were doing so during the 3 p.m. hour.
In the Chuckey-Doak High School zone on Ripley Island Road, with a posted speed limit of 25 mph, 26 and 13 drivers were going between 20 and 25 mph over the speed limit during those respective time frames.
The cameras will only be activated at peak times in the morning and afternoon when students are being dropped off and picked up.
“It’s an attempt to have a watchful eye on the school zone when you don’t have an officer in every school zone,” Greene said.
BALL ROAD IMPROVEMENTS
In other business, commissioners approved a resolution for Corley to enter into a state industrial access program agreement with TDOT for improvements on the Ball Road bridge and surrounding road area.
Work will include widening Ball Road and coincides with a planned expansion by Artazn, LLC, of its zinc products facility at 2500 Old Stage Road.
“The improvement of the industrial access road to serve said proposed facility is necessary and vital to the successful completion of this project and the future economic well-being of this area,” the resolution states.
The City of Tusculum will be responsible for all maintenance of the proposed industrial access road located within its corporate boundaries after completion of the project.
The city will only pay for a fraction of the $800,000 project. There is no cost to the county. The state is footing most of the bill.
“The most we will have to pay is $5,000,” city Recorder Randy Harley said.
The bridge is over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks that access Artazn, formerly known as Jarden Zinc. The road on either side of the bridge will be widened to two 11-foot lanes with 3-foot shoulders.
Artazn is the largest zinc strip producer in North America. The plant’s current manufacturing space covers 350,000 square feet. The company is one of the world’s leading coin blank manufacturers.
“It’s a benefit to the city because we’re getting the road improved,” Corley said.
Before the beginning of the board meeting Monday night, a reception was held for Roger Hipps, who is retiring from his full-time position with the Tusculum Department of Public Works.
Hipps is a 21-year employee of the city. Public Works Director Warren Cutshall said Hipps will continue to assist with special projects for the city on a part-time basis.