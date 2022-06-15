Eighty-eight-year-old Denta B. (Corby) VerMaas cuts a stripe to help retire a flag during a ceremony Tuesday at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. The National Park Service hosts the ceremony each Flag Day.
Eighty-eight-year-old Denta B. (Corby) VerMaas cuts a stripe to help retire a flag during a ceremony Tuesday at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. The National Park Service hosts the ceremony each Flag Day.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Retired park guide Sherri Ramseyer and community member Mike Phillips pull the now-retired flag to help Asher Mathes cut as Park Ranger Shawn Gillette, who led the flag retirement ceremony, looks on.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Scouts leader Thomas Messer keeps the flag from touching the ground as 10-year-old Aiden Morehouse pulls.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Scout Michael Rogers carefully places a red stripe from the flag flown over the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery into the fire.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Park Rangers Lawrence Pitts, Shawn Gillette and Scout Leader Thomas Messer help scouts TJ Messer and Asher Mathes separate the strips from the flag as is custom in a proper flag retirement.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Tanya Rogers and Scout TJ Messer cut stripes from an American flag as other Scouts and community members hold the flag.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Denta B. (Corby) VerMaas kisses a red stripe from the US flag before placing it into the fire.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Park Ranger Shawn Gillette gives Scout Aiden Morehouse some pointers as TJ Messer looks on.
Sun Photo by Cicely Babb
In addition to flags from Monument Hill, park rangers, Scouts and community members also retired a couple of other flags on Tuesday.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Camp Creek native Denta (Corby) VerMaas jokes that at 88 years old, she was the oldest and only left-handed person to help retire the flag recently flown over the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Participants in the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site's Flag Day ceremony hold the flag from Monument Hill off the ground. Denta VerMaas cuts a stripe away from the flag as is custom.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Denta (Corby) VerMaas cuts as Thomas Messer and Stacie Mathes pull the flag taught.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Denta B. (Corby) VerMaas carefully places a stripe from a retired flag into the fire as Park Ranger Lawrence Pitts and scouts Asher Mathes and TJ Messer look on.
Greene Countians ranging in age from 10 to 88 braved Tuesday's heat to help National Parks Service staff retire flags flown over the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery in the park's annual Flag Day ceremony.
Park Ranger Shawn Gillette said the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site goes through about four flags each year. He said it is part of the rangers' jobs to ensure a flag in proper condition is flown each day on Monument Hill, to take care of that flag and to properly retire and replace it when necessary.
"Part of our job is to retire flags in a dignified manor according to national code," Gillette said.
National code dictates that flags should be cut into sections and the red stripes, white stripes and the stars burned in three separate fires.
"The point is to make it so that it's not a flag anymore when you burn it," explained Park Ranger and Scout Leader Lawrence Pitts.
Rangers discussed the history of the flag, some of its different iterations, and the symbolism of its three colors: red for the blood of men and women who died in service to the U.S. military, white for purity and honor and blue for valor, Gillette said.
Eighty-eight-year-old Denta B. (Corby) VerMaas, a native of Camp Creek, said her lifetime saw Alaska and Hawaii added to the flag.
She said she has visited Hawaii, but Greeneville, Tennessee, is home, and she was happy to be out with her community and her grand-nephew Bryce Evans to help respectfully retire American flags on Flag Day.
"I said I wanted to be here if I had to walk," she said.
Gillette thanked the group who braved extreme heat to take part in the Park's Flag Day observance.
"The U.S. government set the parks aside to be for everyone, and this symbol of our country and our freedom flies over each and every park," he said.