Greene Countians ranging in age from 10 to 88 braved Tuesday's heat to help National Parks Service staff retire flags flown over the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery in the park's annual Flag Day ceremony.

Park Ranger Shawn Gillette said the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site goes through about four flags each year. He said it is part of the rangers' jobs to ensure a flag in proper condition is flown each day on Monument Hill, to take care of that flag and to properly retire and replace it when necessary. 

"Part of our job is to retire flags in a dignified manor according to national code," Gillette said. 

National code dictates that flags should be cut into sections and the red stripes, white stripes and the stars burned in three separate fires. 

"The point is to make it so that it's not a flag anymore when you burn it," explained Park Ranger and Scout Leader Lawrence Pitts. 

Rangers discussed the history of the flag, some of its different iterations, and the symbolism of its three colors: red for the blood of men and women who died in service to the U.S. military, white for purity and honor and blue for valor, Gillette said. 

Eighty-eight-year-old Denta B. (Corby) VerMaas, a native of Camp Creek, said her lifetime saw Alaska and Hawaii added to the flag.

She said she has visited Hawaii, but Greeneville, Tennessee, is home, and she was happy to be out with her community and her grand-nephew Bryce Evans to help respectfully retire American flags on Flag Day. 

"I said I wanted to be here if I had to walk," she said. 

Gillette thanked the group who braved extreme heat to take part in the Park's Flag Day observance. 

"The U.S. government set the parks aside to be for everyone, and this symbol of our country and our freedom flies over each and every park," he said. 

