Scouts BSA Den Leader for Pack 93 Cori Hensley gives a flag to her son Lucas, 6, to place at a headstone Friday at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. It’s a longstanding tradition for Scouts to place flags at the cemetery at Memorial Day.
Scouts BSA Den Leader for Pack 93 Cori Hensley gives a flag to her son Lucas, 6, to place at a headstone Friday at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. It’s a longstanding tradition for Scouts to place flags at the cemetery at Memorial Day.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Jessie Melton, 11, carefully places a flag in front of a veteran’s headstone.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Eleven-year-old Jessie Melton demonstrates how to properly place a flag at a headstone in the National Cemetery for younger scouts.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Silas Hensley, 8, and Henrik Allen, 7, give a salute to the veteran whose headstone they decorated with a flag for Memorial Day.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Park Ranger Josh Hines and 4-year-old Ezekiel Hensley salute a flag at a veteran’s headstone.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Park Ranger Leonard Pitts, who is also a Scouts BSA leader and liaison for Scouting activity at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, talks with scouts about Memorial Day.
Veterans’ headstones in the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery received flags and salutes on Friday from local Scouts BSA members and volunteers.
Flag placing by local Scouts at the hundreds of graves at the National Cemetery is a longstanding Memorial Day tradition, park rangers said. Friday’s event, postponed from Thursday due to weather, was a first for some Scouts.
“I think it’s a good thing to honor veterans who fought for us so that we can do what we do today,” said 8-year-old Silas Hensley in his first flag-placement ceremony.
“It’s a respectful thing to do, and it’s just something to help others,” said his brother Lucas, 12, who was participating in his third Memorial Day flag-placing ceremony.
Army Veteran and Cub Master for Pack 100 Daniel Jackson said the ceremony helps to teach young children about the spirit of Memorial Day.
“We do this to teach these young men and women about what the people buried here sacrificed. A lot of people say ‘happy Memorial Day’ without realizing how much sorrow is in it,” Jackson said.
Leonard Pitts, a park ranger at the site as well as a Scouts leader, urged Scouts to think about each veteran whose headstone they decorate.
“Look at the names on the stones. They will tell you a little bit about the people buried here who died so that we could be here today,” Pitts told the group of Scouts of varying ages, all from the Nolachuckey District of the Sequoyah Council.
Pitts and fellow Park Ranger Josh Hines said they are happy to see the tradition continue.
“We appreciate the Scouts’ yearly tradition to come here and recognize and remember our veterans,” said Hines.