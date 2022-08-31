Pictured from left are Scouts Summer Tweed, Ava Hoeppner and Kaylynn Seaton standing with the bench they donated to the community. It was placed on a covered crosswalk over Richland Creek on South College Street behind Asbury United Methodist Church.
Girl Scout Troop 1090 Juniors Summer Tweed, Ava Hoeppner and Kaylynn Seaton chose to place a bench in downtown Greeneville on South College Street in a public park area behind the Ashbury United Methodist Church as their Bronze Award Project, according to a news release. A Bronze Award is the highest award that a Junior can achieve.
The girls said they felt that the bench was important as there needed to be more places for people to stop and rest as they get out into the community. There are many who struggle to go long distances without a needed break, and the girls wanted to be able to assist in that regard. The bench will also help in the beautification the town of Greeneville is currently working to improve upon.
Once the girls decided, amongst themselves, on the project, they faced the next task of getting funding. Every year, the girls sell cookies and vote as a troop on where they are going to donate the money earned. The three Juniors presented their bench project and its purpose to the troop along with asking for the troop’s assistance with funding. The project funding was approved, along with two other charities.
The girls had to sell 250 boxes to achieve their funding goals for their project. Once the funding was available, the bench was ordered. When it came in the girls put it together themselves, working as a team using directions and power tools. “It is an honor for each girl to be able to help their community and accomplish their goals,” the news release stated.