There’s many stories to be told in Billy Myers Memorial Park in Mosheim.
The first is called “The Mitten,” a bestselling illustrated children’s book by Jan Brett about a young boy’s lost mitten and his adventures in the snow.
A series of illustrated story boards with laminated pages from the book with accompanying artwork are mounted on 15 storyboards posted at intervals along the quarter-mile walking trail in the park across from West Greene Middle School.
On Saturday, a family-oriented “Story Walk” was held to introduce the project to the community. Creator Riley Ottinger, a member of Girl Scout Troop 464 and a South Greene High School senior, completed the work as her Gold Star Award project.
The Gold Star Award is the most prestigious award in Girl Scouting. Ottinger expects to formally receive the award later this year.
Ottinger said while on vacation last year in Colorado with her family, she saw a similar display in a park and decided on it as her Gold Star Award project. She coordinated the project with Save the Children, which sponsored Ottinger. One of the local goals of the international organization is promoting childhood literacy.
The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the project, and work started earlier this year. Ottinger worked with Susan Buss, community engagement coordinator with Greene County Schools Save the Children and part of the Greene Reads Collaboration.
The storyboards will remain in place in the park, and featured books will periodically be changed.
A QR code is posted on each storyboard so an adult can scan it and have the story read to a child, if preferred. Free children’s books, socks, story-relevant mittens and a snack were among items included in “goodie bags” provided to each young participant Saturday.
Each storyboard includes facts about the story and suggested activities for kids related to it.
Ottinger said the project required considerable effort, but she is happy with the results.
“My goal is for everyone to come here and feel welcome and stay and just enjoy reading the book,” she said.
Small family groups braved high winds Saturday to examine each storyboard along the the Story Walk and trail.
“We’re trying to get people outside to do a little activity in the sunshine,” Buss said. “They can come and look at it anytime.”
Ottinger created and arranged each storyboard that moves the narrative of ‘The Mitten’ along in successive panels. She was assisted in construction of the supporting wooden storyboard stands by Randy Cutler and in creating the collages on them by Colleen Bowman, art instructor at South Greene High School.
“It was a good amount of hours painting those boards and laminating (book pages),” she said.
Gold Star Girl Scouts “complete projects that tackle issues dear to them and drive lasting change in their communities and beyond,” according to Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.
Saturday’s event coincided with Girl Scout cookie season, and representatives of Troop 464 had a variety of the seasonal favorites for sale.
Ottinger plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga as a biology major with a minor in French. But long after she is attending college classes, her efforts to promote child literacy will remain in Billy Myers Park.
“I hope people use them and value them and respect them,” Ottinger said.