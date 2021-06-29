Five-year-old Summer Wells is still missing two weeks after she left her home in the Beech Creek area.
According to a news release from the Church Hill Rescue Squad, over 120 agencies from Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia are assisting in the search.
Over 3,000 acres have been searched, but the rugged mountain terrain continues to hamper search efforts.
“The terrain and conditions have exhausted crews both mentally and physically,” the release reports. Since June 15 there have been 1,150 searchers on the ground who have logged 13,800 in the effort to find Summer.
“At this time, we are scaling back search operations,” the Church Hill information states. “Search efforts will continue on a more specialized team basis as needed and directed from local, state, and federal agencies. Just because we may not be seen as such a large presence in and throughout the area, rest assured that we have not quit and won’t quit until we find Summer Wells.”
On Saturday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was searching for a pickup truck that had been seen in the area around the time Summer disappeared.
The truck is described as a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma. It is reported to have a full-bed ladder rack and white buckets in the truck bed.
“We want to stress that this individual is not a suspect, but is a potential witness who may have heard or seen something that may help us in our search for Summer,” TBI said in a statement.
A large group was expected to continue the search this week, Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Miller said.
“Please say a special prayer for this mission. This has been a long and exhausting mission for our responders," Miller said. "I am proud of each responder that has assisted and the community that has been supporting them.”
According to a report from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, “The support that search crews have received from community, Hawkins County, area region, State of Tennessee, and neighboring/other states has been unbelievable and very much appreciated by everyone involved. Many agencies outside of the area have said they have never seen anything like the support that has been received during this incident.”
Summer has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing grey pants and a pink shirt and may have been barefoot.
Anyone with information about Summer Wells is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121.