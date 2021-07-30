After Joseph D. Hale allegedly fired gunshots at a Greeneville police officer Thursday, law enforcement agencies worked seamlessly together until Hale was in custody.
The response by area law enforcement to help with the manhunt was immediate and decisive, Greeneville police Assistant Chief Michael Crum said.
About noon Thursday, a Greeneville police officer attempted a traffic stop on Hale, 29, of 1046 Kingsport Highway. The car, reported stolen Wednesday from a Kitchen Branch Road resident, did not stop. A pursuit began that involved another officer who attempted a traffic stop on Arnold Road “and Hale began to flee,” an incident report said.
It was known to police that Hale had multiple active felony arrest warrants.
The pursuit ended in the 500 block of North Hill Street. Backup arrived as Hale “bailed out of the vehicle and fired three rounds at the other officer from a 9 mm handgun,” a report said.
The officer was not struck and was uninjured.
Hale ran from the scene toward North Irish Street as numerous officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter, from Baileyton Road to U.S. 11E and North Main Street.
“Several law enforcement agencies helped get a perimeter established and begin the manhunt for Hale,” the report said.
Authorities began searching for Hale. A command post was established in the parking lot at the Chasan Industrial Complex on Snapps Ferry Road. A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter circled the wooded perimeter area. K-9 dogs and their handlers were brought in.
At about 5:45 p.m., Hale was taken into custody on Poor Farm Road. Police recovered a Hi-Point 9 mm handgun and ammunition.
Hale was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.
Hale is being held without bond due to multiple prior arrest warrants and pending felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident Thursday, Crum said.
Charges against Hale include aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Other charges were pending as of Friday.
Agencies assisting the Greeneville Police Department include the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Baileyton Police Department, Tusculum Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, THP air support, the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, U.S. Marshals Service and Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
“The words to describe the appreciation and amazement that (police Chief Tim Ward) and I have for the way that so many different agencies meshed together is just impossible. Completely amazing. One of our federal partners said, ‘I have never seen this level of cooperation before.’” Crum said Friday.
An investigation into the sequence of events that resulted in Hale’s apprehension continues.