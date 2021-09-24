An investigation by the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and other agencies paid off Thursday with the arrests of alleged methamphetamine traffickers at two houses in Greene County.
Search warrants were served Thursday at 740 Quillen Shell Road and 56 Quail Ridge Lane, resulting in the arrests of “multiple subjects” and the seizure of illegal narcotics, DTF Director Craig Duncan said in a news release.
Working with DTF agents were the Greene County Special Response Team, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hawkins County Narcotics Unit.
The search warrant served at 740 Quillen Shell Road resulted in the arrests of Patricia Broyles-McClure, 38, of the address, charged with possession and distribution of methamphetamine; Elizabeth Matyk, 37, also known as Elizabeth Dewey-Vogt, of the Quillen Shell Road address, charged with simple possession of drug paraphernalia; and Jesse Nelson, 45, of 404 Juniper St., on a charge the release said was “related to the possession of illegal drugs.”
The search warrant served at 56 Quail Ridge Lane resulted in the arrest of Amanda Gilliam, 56, of the address, on a charge related to the possession of illegal drugs.
The 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department, and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department also assisted the DTF in the investigations leading to Thursday’s arrest.
The investigation came about as a result of a “continuing effort to stop the distribution of illegal drugs in the 3rd Judicial District,” the release said.
Duncan said in recent interviews that tips from the public about suspicious activity help investigators take drug dealers off the street.
“The DTF again thanks the public for its ongoing support,” Duncan said.