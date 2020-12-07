LIMESTONE — The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center has begun its ‘Season of Giving” fundraiser, and it will run through Dec. 31, according to a news release.
Fueled by the organization’s website (crumleyhouse.com), social media platforms, community outreach and local media, The Crumley House invites individuals and regional businesses to participate in assisting the nonprofit brain injury rehabilitation centers.
“There are so many ways to aide our efforts here at The Crumley House,” Executive Director Guynn Edwards said. “Obviously, cash donations are most certainly welcome. But how about assisting the purchase of Christmas gifts for our members? Perhaps it’s sponsoring a Friday meal/outing. Maybe it’s sponsoring a member by providing his/her personal hygiene care products for a month or two.”
The simplest method of assisting The Crumley House this holiday season is to visit crumleyhouse.com and click on the donation button at the top of the home page. The Crumley House also is a listed nonprofit with amazon.smile.com, in which Amazon donates .5% of eligible purchases to the selected charity of choice. Donations also may be mailed directly to The Crumley House, 3000 Urbana Road, Limestone, TN 37681.
“We are blessed to be part of such a giving region and we genuinely appreciate the generosity of all; and on behalf of all of us here at The Crumley House, we wish all a very Merry Christmas, and by all means, a blessed and Happy 2021,” Edwards said.
For more information regarding The Crumley “Season of Giving” contact Ben Trout, marketing and fundraising coordinator at 423.426.7701 or email bent@crumleyhouse.com.