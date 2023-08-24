hay in field

Freshly harvested hay in round bales is shown along a roadside in the Sunnyside community of southern Greene County. Farmers across the county who haven't already mowed and baled their hay will be working hard to get their second cutting done before cooler fall temperatures arrive. Many fields in Greene County provide hay for farmers to sell or to store and feed to their livestock throughout the winter months.

 Sun Photo By Amy Rose
  

