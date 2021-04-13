The annual Derby Day of Greeneville event scheduled for May 1 will not take place due to safety concerns related to COVID-19, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee announced Tuesday.
The fundraiser focused on child hunger in Greeneville and Greene County would have been held at the General Morgan Inn in conjunction with the Kentucky Derby, a press release from the food bank said. Greeneville Real Estate and Auction Team was the sponsor.
Second Harvest is asking those who would have attended the event to donate the amount they would have spent on tickets while celebrating safely with friends and family, the release said.
“Feeding the Children of Greeneville and Greene County is a program designed to provide for the food insecure children, when little or no food may be available in their household, and this is especially true now during the pandemic,” said Second Harvest Food Bank board member Betty Weemes. “We foresee an even greater need for food assistance this year as children continue to learn at home due to the pandemic. With canceling this event, we ask the community to consider donating to Second Harvest so we can continue to serve those in need of food assistance in Greene County and across the region.”
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee is a member of the Feeding America food bank network. It serves eight counties including Greene.
For more information about Second Harvest, visit www.netfoodbank.org or call 423-279-0430. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 3327, Johnson City, TN 37602.