Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee plans to distribute fresh produce and dairy boxes to families in need 9-11 a.m. Saturday at its location at 1020 Jericho Drive in Kingsport.
The fresh produce and dairy boxes are made possible due to a partnership with the USDA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a release from Second Harvest said.
“Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has distributed 3,349,650 pounds of food since the start of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Second Harvest’s Executive Director Rhonda Chafin. “We appreciate the USDA’s announcement of $3 billion in food purchases that will provide much needed food through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to people in need throughout our nation.
“Our food bank is part of the fabric of our community and feeding neighbors in need is a shared responsibility. Right now we are seeing double the need we normally do as COVID-19 impacts our community. The additional food provided through this innovative USDA program is critically needed to assist in our efforts to feed the community. Our food bank has the logistics, food safety, and distribution expertise to make sure that this nutritious perishable food safely makes it into the hands of our neighbors that need it.
“We are also very thankful to Holston Medical Group who has agreed to serve as the volunteer manpower that day to aid the food bank staff with distribution,” added Chafin.
For more information visit the organization’s website at www.netfoodbank.org or call 423-279-0430.