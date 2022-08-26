A second large residential development is being planned for Greene County by Landstar Development.
The Johnson City-based development company recently completed the purchase of roughly 100 acres along Whitehouse Road near the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
Landstar recently purchased the property for about $1.66 million, according to a warranty deed filed with the Greene County Register of Deeds office.
Landstar Development Manager Danny Karst said Friday that the company is planning for about 250 homes on the property.
Landstar will do grade work and prepare the property with home sites before a separate contractor purchases the lots to construct the homes, usually in groups of 10 to 30 at a time, according to Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport.
Landstar is already active in Greeneville.
The company is in the process of developing sites for more than 350 homes on an 88-acre tract on North Rufe Taylor Road.
The development, known as Greene City, has been described by Davenport as one of the largest residential developments in Greeneville’s history.
Once Landstar has finished preparing the North Rufe Taylor Road site, contractor D.R. Horton will come in to build homes.
D.R. Horton is a Texas-based firm that has a field office in Kingsport.
The development on North Rufe Taylor Road is planned to have homes of various sizes on lots sizes varying from 40-feet wide to 60-feet wide. Each lot and home size will be sold at different price points.
Details on lot and home sizes for the proposed development on Whitehouse Road have not been provided.