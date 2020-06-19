The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
The agenda includes the second reading of an ordinance to adopt the City of Tusculum 2010-21 annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
A public hearing will be held prior to consideration of adopting the ordinance.
Other items of the agenda include:
- The first reading of an ordinance to amend the city’s municipal code “to establish reasonable court costs.”
- The first reading of a resolution to amend the 2019-20 municipal budget.
- Discussions about paving projects in the city for the 2020-21 budget year, a proposed new building to house the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, and the city’s new internet web page.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Monday will be 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, at city hall.