A suspect in a home invasion incident Jan. 21 in the Sunnyside community that resulted in a man being shot in the leg was arrested Friday in North Carolina.
Andrew Ryan Dinsmore, 38, was taken into custody Friday in Marion, North Carolina. Dinsmore is held pending extradition on Greene County warrants for charges that include especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.
Justin Michael Clark, 32, was charged Jan. 27 in connection with the same incident with especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.
The shooting occurred early Jan. 21 at 995 House Road.
The 36-year-old victim told sheriff’s deputies that Dinsmore and another man he does not know, allegedly Clark, entered his house.
The man whose name the victim did not know shot him in the leg “with what appeared to be a shotgun or a rifle,” a deputy’s report said.
Deputies found four .22 caliber shell casings on the floor in the house and one .22 caliber bullet lodged in the floor.
Several witnesses told investigators that the victim had phoned them and told them he had been shot. A neighbor told deputies that he heard gunshots “and came outside and saw what appeared to be a gold or silver Honda or Nissan that was leaving the scene,” the report said.
Forcible entry was made to the house through a rear door, the report said.
The sheriff’s department Criminal Investigations Department was called in.
A Hi-Point Firearms pistol, a digital video recorder and other evidence relevant to the investigation was collected by CID detectives.
Clark appeared Feb. 3 for a hearing in General Sessions Court and his case was waived to a Greene County Grand Jury.
Dinsmore will be extradited from North Carolina.
An investigation continues.