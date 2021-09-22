Chuckey-Doak Middle School students were among those gathered around the flagpoles outside their schools Wednesday morning for See You At The Pole, an annual day of student prayer. The event began in 1990 with a group of students in Texas and is now a globally recognized even initiated, organized and led by students. The Chuckey-Doak Middle event was led by eighth-grade students Caydence Landen and Jacob Ross. They prayed for their own peers, students around the world and for national leaders and read James 4:10. Landen said she hoped to see the group begin meeting more regularly, and she and Ross said they are preparing to pass the organization and leadership of it on to some sixth-grade students. "We'll be in high school next year, so we need to pass it on," said Landen. "I think it's important because if there are any students who don't know about God, I want them to know, and then they can pass it on, too," said Ross.