The Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors will continue the process of selecting a new leader for the local power company on Monday.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in the board room at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is selection of the next president and chief executive officer for Greeneville Light & Power.
During March’s meeting, the board asked current President and CEO Bill Carroll for a recommendation of his successor from within the utility’s staff. That recommendation is Chuck Bowlin, currently GL&PS current operations supervisor.
Bowlin was to be interviewed separately by the individual board members this month.
Earlier this year, Carroll announced his intention to retire at the end of June.
Also on the agenda are monthly reports and any projects and expenditures that require board approval.