Holiday traffic was snarled Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County when a tractor-trailer overturned, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.
The wreck happened about 5 a.m. Thursday in the area of mile marker 19. The driver of the Kenworth tractor-trailer, 66-year-old Edward Barnhart, of Hamden, New York, was not injured.
Barnhart was southbound when the truck ran off the right side of I-81 and traveled up an embankment. The 18-wheeler “entered a counter-clockwise rotation and re-entered the roadway” before rolling over on its side and colliding with a guard rail in the median of the busy interstate, the THP report said.
The tractor-trailer was hauling 43,000 pounds of wet cell batteries. An environmental cleanup company had to be called in to remove the cargo, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The crash cleanup continued into Thursday afternoon. No charges were filed against the driver.