Charanjeet Singh, 22, of Rialto, California, was charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with bribery of a public official and leaving the scene of an accident.
The tractor-trailer Singh was driving struck a car at the intersection of Hankins Street and Bohannan Avenue.
Singh was making a left-hand turn shortly after 4 p.m. Friday from Hankins Street onto Bohannan Avenue when the 18-wheeler struck the driver’s-side quarter panel of a car at the intersection, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
The driver of the car, Roger D. Lane, was not injured. Lane told police the impact of the crash lifted the car off the ground. A passenger in the car was also uninjured.
The truck did not stop and continued on West Andrew Johnson Highway until a traffic stop was made near Hal Henard Road. Singh first told police “he didn’t know he hit someone,” the report said.
When shown the damage to the front of his truck, Singh “said he didn’t know why he left,” the report said.
Singh allegedly told a police officer that “he would pay me and the victims to let him go,” the report said.
The 2003 Honda driven by Lane had “functional damage” in excess of $400. The truck driven by Singh was towed from the scene after he was taken into custody.
The 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer Singh was driving had California license plates. Singh was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.