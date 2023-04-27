A tractor-trailer rolled on its side about 9:20 a.m. Thursday on West Andrew Johnson Highway in the area of Bridge Burners Road, prompting a response from Mosheim police, the Town of Mosheim Fire Department and other agencies. The crash was investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Photo Special To The Sun/Mosheim Police Department
Workers had to remove a load of canned beans on pallets from a tractor-trailer that overturned Thursday morning on West Andrew Johnson Highway, prompting closure of one westbound lane of the busy highway until late Thursday afternoon.
Photo Special To The Sun/Town of Mosheim Fire Department
Photo Special To The Sun/Mosheim Police Department
A tractor-trailer hauling a load of Bush's beans overturned about 9:15 a.m. Thursday on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim. The driver was not injured.
Photo Special To The Sun/Town of Mosheim Fire Department
A load of canned beans on pallets had to be offloaded from the trailer attached to a tractor-trailer that overturned Thursday morning on the side of West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim.
Photo Special To The Sun/Town of Mosheim Fire Department
Photo Special To The Sun/Town of Mosheim Fire Department
Law enforcement agencies investigated two wrecks Thursday morning on West Andrew Johnson Highway.
One of the crashes prompted the closure of one lane of the westbound highway until Thursday afternoon.
About 9:15 a.m. Thursday, a tractor-trailer hauling a load of Bush’s Beans ran off of West Andrew Johnson Highway near the intersection with Turner Hill Road and overturned on its side.
The Mosheim Police Department and Town of Mosheim Fire Department responded and secured the right westbound lane of the road, fire Chief James Foshie said in an email.
“The trailer contents were found to be palletized cans of baked beans,” Foshie said.
Greeneville-Greene County EMS evaluated the driver at the scene. He did not require transport. Mosheim police Chief Dustin Jeffers said the truck driver was uninjured.
“The truck was leaking a small amount of fluid from the engine area. Firefighters contained the fluid using absorbent material. The right lane remained closed for several hours while workers off-loaded the trailer and Lynn Hope Towing uprighted the truck and trailer,” Foshie said.
The roadway was cleared for traffic about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
In addition to Mosheim police and the Town of Mosheim Fire Department, the
Tennessee Highway Patrol, Greene County Sheriffs Department, and Tennessee Department of Transportation also responded to provide assistance at the scene.
3-VEHICLE CRASH
Greeneville police responded to a three-vehicle crash about 8:10 a.m. Thursday on West Andrew Johnson Highway just south of Hal Henard Road.
The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a car and a sport utility vehicle. A police crash report said a sedan, driven by Kayla N. Patrick, was making a left-hand turn in the median turn area when it was struck by an SUV driven by Kayla B. Reyes as it was eastbound on West Andrew Johnson Highway.
The force of the collision caused the SUV to spin into the path of a tractor-trailer on Hal Henard Road at the intersection with West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Kayla Patrick and Kayla Reyes both suffered injuries.
Patrick was taken by Greeneville-Greene County EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. Reyes was taken by ambulance to Greeneville Community Hospital.
A child in Patrick’s car secured in a restraint seat was not injured. The truck driver was uninjured.
The conditions of Patrick and Reyes were not available Friday.
The police crash report states that Patrick failed to yield the right of way.