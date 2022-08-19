U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) met Friday morning with local leaders to discuss the importance of broadband availability in communities like Greeneville and Greene County.
Her brief visit with about a dozen local officials was part of a whirlwind tour through East Tennessee.
“Greeneville and Greene County have seen tremendous growth,” she said in a brief interview as she departed the G. Thomas Love Board Room at the Greeneville Light & Power System for her next stop in Cocke County. “We’re going to do all we can to make sure they have that growth.”
She noted the importance of broadband dependability, not only for realizing economic growth, but also for providing services like health care, education and law enforcement.
Among the local officials who attended the roundtable discussion, which lasted about 40 minutes, was Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, who was tasked with inviting the attendees.
Morrison said the community is “absolutely delighted” anytime Blackburn can come share what she is working on in Washington and learn how her office can assist with what’s happening in Greeneville and Greene County.
“Since she’s been elected, she’s been quite focused on the fact that it’s very important for her to hear from the leaders in the communities she serves,” Morrison said.
While on a recess from Senate proceedings in Washington, D.C., Blackburn started her tour of Northeast Tennessee on Thursday, making stops in Mountain City, Carter County, Bristol, Johnson City and Unicoi County. The visits are part of annual tour in which she visits all 95 counties across the state.
Her visit to Greeneville began with a presentation on broadband from Chuck Bowlin, president of Greeneville Light & Power System.
GL&PS was authorized as the Greeneville Energy Authority in 2019 and has since worked toward obtaining grant funds and forming partnerships toward the development of broadband infrastructure in Greeneville.
In April the Greeneville Energy Authority approved an estimated $12 million project to provide broadband for 7,281 active residential customers and 2,010 active commercial and industrial customers within the city limits. The project is expected to be complete by summer 2023.
In addition to Morrison and Bowlin, those attending the roundtable on Friday morning included: Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels; Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley; Baileyton Mayor Kenny Kerr; State Sen. Steve Southerland (R-1st of Morristown); Greeneville Alderman Tim Teague; Greeneville Director of Schools Steve Starnes; Eric Carroll, chief executive officer of Greeneville Community Hospital; Nancy Dishner, president and CEO of the Niswonger Foundation; Tusculum University President Scott Hummel; Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward, and a handful of business leaders.
Photos of Blackburn’s visit were posted on her social media accounts with a statement that her efforts were aimed at “partnering to close the digital divide because broadband should be available to everyone regardless of zip code.”
Blackburn can be found on Facebook and Twitter at “Sen. Marsha Blackburn” and on Instagram at “marshablackburn.” Her website is www.blackburn.senate.gov.