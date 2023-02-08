State Sen. Steve Southerland has filed a bill in the State Legislature to amend the controversial Tennessee Learning and Remediation Success Act, also known as the "Third Grade Retention Law."
The law has caused much concern among parents and educators due to the likelihood of it causing a high number of students to fail third grade based on scores from one achievement test.
Senate Bill 1368, filed Feb. 1 by Southerland, is a companion bill to State Rep. David Hawk's House Bill 0093, filed in January and assigned to the K-12 Subcommittee on Feb. 1.
Both bills call for amending the law by taking authority away from the state and giving it to local school systems to decide if a student will fail.
Both conclude with the statement, “This act takes effect upon becoming a law, the public welfare requiring it, and applies to the 2022-2023 school year and each school year thereafter.”
Southerland and Hawk heard concerns from local educators during the annual Greeneville City School Legislative Breakfast held Jan. 13 at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office.
Just prior to the breakfast, on Jan. 11, Hawk filed his bill, and it passed on first consideration on Jan. 12. It was referred to committee on Jan. 20 and most recently assigned to K-12 Subcommittee on Feb. 1.
During the breakfast, Southerland expressed support for Hawk's bill and commented, “We know that the person closest to the child knows what’s best for the child.”
The Third Grade Retention Law requires retention for students who perform in the bottom two out of four performance levels on the English/Language Arts (ELA) portion of state achievement tests administered in April.
In fall 2022, Hawk attended several parent meetings organized by Greeneville City Schools to listen to concerns regarding the new retention law.
At a nearly two-hour session held Nov. 1 at EastView Elementary School, Dr. Suzanne Bryant, GCS assistant director for instruction, explained how the retention law works.
After students take the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP)/TNReady assessment in April, they are assigned to one of four performance levels: Below Expectations, Approaching Expectations, Meets Expectations, or Exceeds Expectations in each subject area.
Students scoring Below or Approaching Expectations in ELA will be required to repeat third grade, she said, noting that the approaching category is “huge,” ranging from the 30th to 67th percentile.
As a result, more than 60% of third graders across the state will be impacted by the law, Bryant said.
One of the biggest concerns is that students, including high performers, will fail because they struggle on one portion of one test.
“The TCAP/TNReady assessment is very rigorous, and third grade is the first time a student will take this assessment,” a letter from GCS to parents explains. “The English/Language Arts assessment consists of a writing section and three multiple choice sections based on multiple reading passages. The scoring measures for Meets or Exceeds Expectations are extremely high.”
Emotions were high during the session at EastView as parents and teachers both presented numerous concerns about the impact the law could have on students and classroom settings.
On Jan. 26, the Greeneville Board of Education adopted a resolution calling for “school districts to make retention decisions for all students based upon the totality of data, discussion among stakeholders, and the expertise of education professionals regarding the best interests of each student.”
According to Hawk, discussion of the law began in 2020 as a way to combat learning loss that could be caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public opposition to the law includes a petition on the Change.org website, “Amend TCA 49-6-3115 — 3rd Grade Retention in TN,” which had received 2,599 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.
The full language of the retention law can be found online by searching for Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-3115.
A copy of Hawk’s bill to amend the law can be found at https://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/113/Bill/HB0093.pdf .
A copy of Southerland's bill can be found at https://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/113/Bill/SB1368.pdf .
To see the progress of the bills as they move through committee and subcommittee, visit https://www.capitol.tn.gov/legilsation .