Jon Henry visited Aunt Bea’s Restaurant in Greeneville Friday morning as part of his effort to visit and talk with people in communities in each county across the state as he campaigns for the Republican Party nomination for U.S. Senate.
Seeking his first political office, Henry is a retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Major and is from rural Smith County in middle Tennessee.
“The reason I am running is that there has been so much of life that has been run by big government,” Henry said. He explained that while growing up in Smith County, he watched as federal regulations forced a large number of small farms out of business and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) resulted in apparel and other manufacturing facilities closing.
“Jobs had been plentiful in the factories and farms had been thriving, which built the community,” he said. “But, by the end of the 1990s, all of that was gone.”
Manufacturing jobs can come back to the rural areas in the United States through small companies, Henry said, and many people he has talked to across the state say they would pay more for products made in America.
Leadership is needed in Congress from people who have experience in more than one specialty area, Henry said. If elected, Henry said he has business experience and foreign policy experience from his military days.
Henry served in Operation Desert Storm, was a drill instructor at Parris Island, and then was deployed for both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
Veterans issues will also be important to him, if elected, Henry said, to make sure veterans receive the medical care they need.
As he has traveled across the state, Henry said he has talked to many people who would like to see less government control. “I have learned that people want to be left alone,” he said. “They want to be able to work and coach little league on the weekends. They want to live their lives.”