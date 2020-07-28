Robin Kimbrough Hayes, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for U.S. Senate, visited Tusculum City Park behind Doak Elementary School on a campaign stop Monday afternoon.
Hayes, on the ballot as Robin Kimbrough, is a chaplain and a lawyer based in Nashville with experience serving as assistant attorney general in the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, associate general counsel for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and legal counsel for the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.
Tennessee has the fourth highest rate in the nation of women murdered by their significant other in a domestic violence incident, and Hayes said if she is elected she will support and strengthen the Violence Against Women Act.
Other platform points Hayes discussed Monday afternoon included her support for Medicare for all as a single payer program, LGBTQ issues including the Equality Act, marijuana legalization and expansion of the Justice in Policing Act. She also discussed her support for additional stimulus funding, including added funding for Title I schools, to continue address the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said her previous work with legislation will allow her to enter the position without a major learning curve and her “pastor’s heart” is part of what prepares her for the hard conversations she said are necessary for effective and equitable policy change.
Hayes also said she does not support federal agents being deployed to cities to address protests, saying that this approach aggravates the situation. Instead, Hayes said she would listen to people affected and invite their feedback on policies.
Hayes said she intends to “include stakeholders at the table” when it comes to policy decisions, if she is elected.
“People are angry and upset, and as long as leadership doesn’t listen it won’t change,” Hayes said. “I will listen.”
She also promised to remain “loyal to people over politics.”
“I’m not running against anybody,” Hayes said. “I am running for the people of Tennessee. I am running for people who have lost hope and people who have lost their jobs and health insurance. I am running for people who want change.”
The meeting with Hayes was organized by Indivisible Greene County.