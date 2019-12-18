Senior/Caregiver EXPO Participants

Individuals representing businesses and organizations at the 2019 Senior/Caregiver EXPO celebrate the conclusion of Greeneville/Greene County Senior Resource Network event, held Nov. 18 at Trinity United Methodist Church. The EXPO featured booths with information on senior care resources and options. It included free blood sugar, blood pressure and oxygen checks; foot screenings; vision screenings; and brain games.

 Sun Photo By Brian Cutshall