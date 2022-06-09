Senior Expo Jun 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With Car 'Mystery Guest' Mike Pence Surprises Scholars, Police Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed In Connection With 2021 Crash Mosheim Fun Days Returns June 4 With Slew Of Activities Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.