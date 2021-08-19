Athletes over age 50 are invited to participate in the 2021 Tennessee Senior Olympics’ district competition to be held Sept. 13-Oct. 9.
All events, ranging from swimming and basketball to cornhole and shuffleboard, will take place at various venues in Kingsport and Johnson City.
The deadline to register is Aug. 27
The objectives of the Senior Olympics are to recognize people who have achieved and maintained good health throughout their lives; to promote physical fitness and the pursuit of lifetime leisure activities; and to provide opportunities for fun, recreation and fellowship.
A variety of events are featured in the competition, including bowling, track and field, golf, swimming, shuffleboard, softball throw, horseshoes, basketball free throw, basketball 3 on 3, pickleball, table tennis, cornhole, and more.
Athletes compete in age categories in one or more events of their choosing.
Eligibility is open to persons over age 50 or those turning age 50 by Dec. 31, 2021.
Local seniors can pick up registration forms at the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center, 203 N. College St.
Online registration is available at http://www.tnseniorolympics.com/first-tn-district.
For more information, contact Glenda Blazer, director of the Roby Center, at 423-639-3128 or Teresa Sutphin at the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability at 423-722-5120.