The volunteer spirit of older adults in Greene County was recognized in a coronavirus-friendly event on Friday.
A senior volunteer drive-thru was held by the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) for participants in its Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in the parking lot of First Church of God in Greeneville.
Greene County has the most volunteers in the program among the eight counties served by UETHDA, according to the agency. The county has 227 volunteers who provide service through such agencies as the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center, Appalachian Helping Hands, the Adventist Community Services Center and the United in Love Ministry in northern Greene County. This past year, they provided 32,112 volunteer hours to the community.
Heather Smith and Rebecca Acito from UETHDA’s main office joined Steve Reynolds, who works with the program in Greeneville, in manning a tent in the parking lot to greet the volunteers and give them gifts in appreciation in the drive-thru event.
In previous years, the volunteers have been recognized at a breakfast with the events held in each of the counties. With the coronavirus pandemic, UETHDA adapted to drive-thru events in each of the counties.
The three said the events have been well received by the volunteers, who have been understanding of the circumstances.
“It has been great to see them,” Reynolds said. “Some of them get dressed up to come by.”
Although the coronavirus has changed how they volunteer, many have continued their activities at close to the same pace as prior to the pandemic, Smith said.
For example, she said, it is not uncommon for two of the volunteers in Greene County who primarily work with veterans, Butch Reinhart and Sandra Hoffman Reinhart, to turn in more than 200 service hours for a month, and they typically have well over 100.
The food ministries are among those who have not slowed down during the pandemic and need more volunteers, Reynolds said.
While people are eligible to participate in the RSVP program when they turn 55, most of the volunteers are in their 70s, Smith said.
“We even have people in their 90s volunteering,” she said. “There is one man who is 96 and volunteers weekly for Meals on Wheels, driving his own car.”
The volunteers who came by were all smiles in accepting their gifts, which included a blanket and a face mask with the RSVP logo.
“Thank you for this,” said Peggy Jones, echoing a comment from many of the volunteers. “I appreciate it.”
Charlotte Peters said she appreciated the recognition.
“I enjoy what I do, and I hope we can get back to more of it soon,” she said. “This has been a very different year.”
The local RSVP program is headquartered at the Roby Center. Anyone interested in participating in the program or who wants to learn more can call 423-268-3060. The program receives funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service and has 697 volunteers participating in the eight-county region.