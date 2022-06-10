{p class=”p1”}An Indiana man shot by a sheriff’s deputy during the alleged burglary of a Greene County house in 2020 had a September sentencing date set this week in federal court.
{p class=”p1”}Mark Allen Hanselman, 56, is charged with criminal possession of a stolen firearm. Hanselman waived prosecution by indictment in U.S. District Court in Greeneville Wednesday and consented that the case proceed by information.
{p class=”p1”}Hanselman had been set for sentencing Thursday in federal court. At a May hearing, Hanselman agreed to plead guilty to the felony firearms-related offense.
{p class=”p1”}U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker set a Sept. 15 sentencing proceeding for Hanselman, who remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Hanselman, of Vincennes, Indiana, could receive up to 10 years in prison for the offense, be placed on up to three years on supervised release, and receive a maximum fine of $250,000.
Hanselman’s plea agreement to information states that he knowingly possessed a stolen rifle, that the gun had been shipped or transported in interstate commerce, and he “knew or had reasonable cause to believe that the firearm had been stolen.”
Hanselman is charged in state court with aggravated burglary, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and theft of property valued up to $1,000. He was scheduled for a May 19 jury trial in Greene County Criminal Court. The trial date was continued to Sept. 7 by Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
In January, the state declined to prosecute Hanselman on an assault charge in General Sessions Court.
On Dec. 3, 2020, Hanselman allegedly broke into a Laughlin Road house in Greene County and stole a rifle before sheriff’s deputies arrived.
A call to Greene County 911 was made about a burglary in progress by one of the occupants, who had returned home “and raised her garage door to find (Hanselman) inside her garage,” holding a spray paint can.
It “appeared that he was attempting to start a fire,” according to Hanselman’s federal court plea agreement.
The 911 dispatcher was told that Hanselman had a long gun while inside the garage.
“The victim began to retreat down her driveway while the defendant seemed agitated and angry, stating that he wasn’t going to prison,” the court document states.
Deputies arrived and located Hanselman, who was armed with the rifle. He allegedly ignored “multiple commands” to drop the weapon and advanced toward deputies, “again ignoring commands.”
Hanselman was shot in the shoulder by a deputy. The victim determined that a Marlin Firearms 22-caliber semi-automatic rifle was stolen from an upstairs bedroom of the house, along with several bullets and a credit card.
“The victim provided deputies with a video she had taken of the defendant while he was in her garage holding the stolen rifle in his hands,” the plea agreement states.
Hanselman was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. He was awaiting surgery when he walked out of the hospital during the night of Dec. 10-11, 2020. Hanselman was captured by Johnson City police later on Dec. 11 after a multi-agency search and transferred to the Greene County Detention Center.
Hanselman has a lengthy record of criminal convictions in Indiana. He was released from prison in that state in December 2019, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Hanselman was a convicted felon on parole at the time of the December 2020 Greene County incident.
Authorities have not said why Hanselman was in Northeast Tennessee. He had no connection to residents of the house he allegedly burglarized.