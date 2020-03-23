A motion to continue the sentencing date of a Greeneville man charged in 2019 by federal authorities after 173 firearms were found in his house was approved earlier this month by a U.S. District Court judge.
The sentencing date for Craig Christopher Love is now set for April 20 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
Senior U.S. Judge J. Ronnie Greer earlier this month approved a defense motion for filing pre-sentence report objections and to continue the deadline for sentencing, which had been set for March 16.
Love, 45, of Hollow Tree Court, entered into an agreement in November 2019 with the government that includes a guilty plea to being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of firearms.
A sentencing memorandum filed in February by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Gregory Bowman states Love’s pre-sentence report “correctly sets forth” pertinent pre-sentencing factors that call for a prison sentence of 24 to 30 months.
“The United States objects to any downward departure or variance from the correctly calculated sentencing guideline range,” the sentencing memorandum says.
A superseding indictment in the case lists the make and type of the firearms seized in February 2019 from Love’s house by Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives agents. The list includes 83 handguns, 76 rifles and two pistols.
The Greeneville Police Department responded early on Feb. 24, 2019, to the Hollow Tree Court address for a reported drug overdose. Love was found unconscious on a bathroom floor. Another man was attempting CPR on him, according to a criminal complaint filed by the government.
As Greene County-Greeneville EMS paramedics attended to Love, the other man told them Love had just used heroin, the complaint said.
Love regained consciousness and confirmed he had injected heroin, the complaint said.
Love’s drug source had advised him to be cautious because the heroin might be laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic narcotic responsible for numerous overdoses nationwide.
In the house, authorities found hundreds of new and used syringes, butane lighters, a burnt spoon and empty prescription pill bottles, along with a small container holding about one gram of a suspected heroin-fentanyl mix, the complaint said.
Officers also saw multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition “in plain view,” the complaint said.
On Feb. 26, 2019, a federal search warrant was issued by the U.S. District Court in Greeneville for Love’s house.
ATF agents seized 173 firearms, about a quarter-gram of a suspected heroin-fentanyl mix and a “large quantity of ammunition,” the complaint said.
Assorted ammunition totaling 1,650 pounds was also seized, along with multiple firearm magazines.
Most of the firearms were manufactured outside Tennessee and “therefore, affected interstate commerce,” it said.
Love, who operated a landscaping business in Greeneville, told ATF agents he had used opioid-based substances since July 2018 for back pain from an injury he suffered, the complaint said.
Love told the ATF that he owned the guns found in his house “and estimated there were between 250 and 300 firearms” there worth about $500,000, the complaint said.
Love told agents he also had recently pawned “numerous” other guns.
As part of the plea agreement, Love agreed to assist the government “in the identification, recovery and return to the United States of any other assets” and other property subject to forfeiture, and make a full disclosure of his assets.
Love remains free on $20,000 bond pending sentencing.