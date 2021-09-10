On Sept. 11, many Americans will remember the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the United States that left thousands of Americans dead.
Is it, in the year 2021, also a perfect day for a wedding ceremony?
Greeneville resident Andrew Harrell thinks so.
At approximately 6 p.m Greeneville-time Saturday, Harrell, who is 32, is scheduled to formally wed Anielka Alejandra Lopez, who is 29, in Nicaragua.
Harrell admits that when the date was initially proposed for the ceremony by Lopez, he doubted it was a good idea to proceed on such a somber anniversary date in the U.S.
“When we chose a date for our wedding, it made me realize it can be remembered on what was a very important and awful time in our country’s history,” he said.
Harrell also said his doubts were erased when he was informed that the date 9/11 carries less significance in Managua, where Lopez lives, and the location of the wedding ceremony. She was born and raised in that city.
It was also the only day both of them could arrange to take time off from their respective jobs, among other reasons.
Harrell, who fabricates filtering elements for industrial engines at Donaldson Company on Industrial Road, flew out of the Knoxville airport on Friday to arrive just in time for the couple’s wedding ceremony some 3,088 miles away in Central America.
Lopez said 60 family members and friends have been invited to the ceremony. None of Harrell’s family, who mostly live in South Carolina, were able to attend.
Lopez had been attending a church in Managua overseen by an American pastor. The pastor moved to Greeneville in 2016 and lived for a few months in a home also occupied by Harrell.
The pastor thought the two would make a good couple, and so for about six months, Harrell and Lopez got to know each other via email and Skype.
They fell in love, and Harrell flew to Managua to meet her in person. A week later, towards the end of his visit, the two were formally wed by two attorneys in a local church.
Said Harrell, “I had known plenty of beautiful women, but she (Lopez) stuck out because, first, she’s a believer in Christ. We agree with what the Bible says is true.
“She adores me. I adore her. With other girls I would find disagreements over the Bible, or they didn’t care about it at all. She’s very different and unique.
“I do believe God chose her for me, and me for her.”
Harrell said, “We’re both paying for the wedding. She’s been saving up, and so have I for the past two years. Nicaragua is a Third World country. She probably makes 10-20% of what I earn.
“We decided on a wedding ceremony to announce our love and marriage to family and friends. This means a lot to her. It has more of a meaning and symbolism in her culture.
“I’m extremly nervous and extremely excited,” Harrell said.
For her part, Lopez wrote in Spanish, “First of all, I consider that my Andrew is one of the greatest undeserved gifts that Father God has given me.
“He is an incredible boy, a fighter with great faith in Jesus and His infinite love that He has for all of us.
“Andrew is a strong, determined warrior. He loves his family, and above all he loves God with all his heart. That is why I know that he loves me. I consider him to be my soul mate (who) will be my complement for all my life.
“I chose September 11 (for the wedding ceremony) because here in Nicaragua, from the 10th to the 15th, the national holidays are celebrated ... I want to spend time with him and take advantage of my (vacation time), and show him a bit of my culture and national holidays that are celebrated here ... Besides that, we have waited so long, and finally God has allowed us the time to do it. We have stopped (canceled) it many times.”
Lopez works in Managua, the capitol city of Nicaragua, as an office assistant and bookkeeper for a national university agency.
The colors chosen for today’s ceremony?
Emerald green and the “must-have” white, she stated.
“I am super-excited, happy ... I’m not denying you, I’m nervous, but I know that when I see it (the ceremony), all my nerves will go away because I know it’s worth the wait. For Him I face everything.”
Today will mark the first time Harrell has been with Lopez in person for two and one-half years, which was when he last flew to Managua to see her.
The two have worked to get Lopez an American visa and move to Greeneville since the spring of 2020, Harrell said. It’s a slow, years-long process, he laments.
“With the visa process, we’re waiting on the National Visa Center to say our second marriage certificate has been approved. She (Lopez) sent other documents,” as well, he stated.
“I have no idea when she’ll get up here.”
Admitted Harrell about marrying on September 11, “At first I was hesitant, (but) she didn’t think of the significance of what happened in 2001. I said don’t worry about it. It’s not significant in her country. It’s not something they think about.”
Concluded Harrell, “At least I can’t forget our (wedding) anniversary, so I guess it’s kind of a good thing in a way.”
Harrell said he planned on “some sort of celebration” if and when Lopez moves to Greeneville to live with him in his apartment on North Main Street.