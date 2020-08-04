At least two Greene County Criminal Court jury trials were set for September on Friday by Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
Court officials are waiting to see how the recent local surge in coronavirus cases will affect the scheduled trials.
Other defendants in Criminal Court cases, including two men charged with murders in the deaths of young children, appeared for arraignment Friday and had May 2021 trial dates set by Dugger.
COVID-19 courthouse safety protocols in place mandate social distancing, face mask use and other precautions. The logistics of drawing a jury, accommodating jurors during trial, the appearance of witnesses and other trial participants in the main courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse remain to be worked out.
“As of now, trials are still on. I expect that to change,” Greene County Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard said Monday in an email.
“We’re at the mercy of the judges, which are erring on the side of safety,” Shepard said.
Shepard acknowledged challenges posed by selecting and seating a jury and other court officials.
“It will definitely pose some challenges. We are reevaluating every day. Judge (Alex E.) Pearson is setting some in October and November. We’ll see how that goes,” Shepard said.
MURDER CASES
A jury trial was set for May 10, 2021, for 24-year-old Lavelle Jamal Scott, indicted in May by a Greene County Grand Jury on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the February death of his infant daughter in Greeneville. Scott was also was also indicted on charges of aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
On the night of Feb. 2, Greeneville police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Highway 70 Bypass, where they found 5-week-old Sophia Flora Fields unresponsive, a GPD news release said.
The infant was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the release said.
An investigation by the Greeneville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services led to charges being filed against Scott.
The investigation revealed that Scott, the infant’s father, “was responsible for (the baby’s) death,” the release said.
Scott listed an address on University Parkway in Johnson City when he was charged in February with felony reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing an axe out of a car in which he was a passenger during a pursuit involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Scott was indicted on a reckless endangerment charge in connection with that case.
A May 17, 2021, jury trial was set for Michael Christopher Grinstead, 33, of Arnold Road.
Grinstead is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and one count each of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
Grinstead is charged in connection with the death of 20-month-old Xavier Jeremiah Ramsey earlier this year at a Culbertson Road address.
Greene County Grand Jury presentments state that on Feb. 1, Grinstead allegedly killed the 20-month-old during “the perpetration of aggravated child abuse” and “the perpetration of aggravated child neglect.”
Investigators said Grinstead’s relationship to the child is that of “caretaker.”
SCHEDULED 2020 TRIALS
A jury trial date of Sept. 16 was set in the case of Peter Allen Wills, 30, of Rheatown Road.
Wills was indicted on charges of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a felony drug offense, making false reports to an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Firearms, ammunition and other items were found in the Rheatown Road house where Wills lived after a search warrant was served in November 2018 by the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force.
Wills was also indicted on charges of felony evading arrest, possession of a Schedule IV drug and speeding for offenses allegedly committed in August 2018.
A jury trial date of Sept. 16 was also set in the case of Tyler W. Nunley, 22, of Ottway Road, charged with sale and delivery of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of prohibited weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nunley and a co-defendant were charged on July 14, 2019, with drug possession and sale counts after Greeneville police investigated a report about possible drug activity in a room at the Andrew Johnson Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Found in the room were more than four ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 187 grams of marijuana and three sets of digital scales with residue on them, the report said.
The suspected methamphetamine and marijuana was packaged in different quantities, police reports said.
A loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver with a bullet in the chamber was recovered.
A jury trial was set for Dec. 14 before Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson for Harry L. Cole, 41, of Hartman Town Road, Jonesborough.
Cole was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and other offenses following a vehicle pursuit involving sheriff’s deputies on May 3, 2019, on Old Ducktown Road. A deputy’s report said that Cole refused to stop and crossed into two different fields before his vehicle became disabled. Cole allegedly ran toward nearby woods before being taken into custody.