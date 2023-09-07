September Sunrise.JPG

Heather Boles Easterly shared this photo she took Monday morning at sunrise on a family friend’s farm in the St. James community. The Greeneville Sun welcomes photos submitted by readers and frequently publishes them in Best Shots in the Saturday Puzzles & Fun section. Send photos to production@greenevillesun.com. See the Best Shots page for more information.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Heather Boles Easterly
  

Recommended for you