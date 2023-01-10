A Greene County Criminal Court jury trial date of Sept. 11 has been set in the case of a man charged with first-degree murder in the alleged shooting death of another man.
Ronald Leon Hale, 35, of 100 Jeffries Lane, Mosheim, was indicted Jan. 3 on a count of first-degree murder by a Greene County Grand Jury.
Hale acted “premeditatively and intentionally” in the shooting of Philip Seay on Feb. 26, 2022, according to the indictment.
A Greene County Criminal Court arraignment scheduled Friday for Hale was rescheduled. A pretrial conference in the case is set for March 30 before Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
Hale allegedly caused wounds to Seay that resulted in his death, the indictment states.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call early on the morning of Feb. 26, 2022, about a possible shooting on Jeffries Lane, off Marvin Road in the northwestern section of the county.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched and found Seay deceased.
Seay “suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Hale was inside the Jeffries Lane home. He had a gunshot wound and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. An investigation ensued that led to the murder charge being filed by sheriff’s investigators in March 2022 after Hale’s release from the hospital.
Hale remains held on $500,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center.