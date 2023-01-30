The Sequoyah Council, Boy Scouts of America is partnering with local food banks and the residents of the region to fight hunger in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia during the annual Scouting for Food initiative, according to a news release.
Scouting for Food will take place Feb. 3-12. Local Scout units will have donation drop-off locations throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, including VFW Post 1990 In Greeneville.
Feeding Southwest Virginia and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee report serving over 149,000 people with food insecurity in this region. This means these families were uncertain of having, or unable to acquire enough food to meet the needs of all their members. Every community in the country is home to families who face hunger, but rural communities are especially hard hit. Many families facing food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and rely on local food banks and other programs for support.
People in this region depend on drives like this to stock local food shelves and ensure they are always able to provide families with the food they need.
“The Scout Oath includes a promise to help other people at all times. Scouts in the Sequoyah Council live that promise every day, and we are proud to work with our neighbors to reduce hunger in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” the council’s news release said.
Here are some ways to help Scouts fill the shelves of local food banks:
Donate non-perishable or shelf-stable items like canned soup, meats, stews, fruits, vegetables, and milk.
Avoid donating things like perishable foods, frozen foods, glass containers, and home-canned items.
Take your donations to one of the drop-off locations listed at on the Scouting for Food website.
Food Banks are always in need of items that are difficult to collect like milk, fresh produce, meat, and bread. You can help get these items to families in need by making a monetary donation. Cash donations allow food banks to buy perishables in bulk (for added savings and more products) and distribute them where the need is greatest. Donate money directly to local Food Banks on the Scouting for Food website .